Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

