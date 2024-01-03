Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 230,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

