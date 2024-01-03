Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 9,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 35.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ebix Price Performance

Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “c-” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ebix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 411.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ebix by 66.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.