Elastos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00008827 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $82.87 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,392,188 coins and its circulating supply is 21,731,162 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

