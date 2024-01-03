Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,500 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 593,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELEV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

ELEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 322,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,514. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

