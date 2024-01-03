Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 13.9%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 1,245,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 710,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.07.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

