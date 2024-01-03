Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5,523.28

Empower (MPWR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Empower has a market capitalization of $5,523.28 and approximately $791.27 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00023856 USD and is down -16.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,474.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

