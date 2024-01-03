EOS (EOS) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $853.48 million and $217.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001611 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,113,233,211 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,236,737 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.