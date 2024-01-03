Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 274,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,091,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

