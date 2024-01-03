Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 200,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,030. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equillium had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Equillium from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

