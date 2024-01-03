Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 3rd (CAG, ENLT, ENPH, FORA, FSLR, HASI, MAXN, MCO, NOVA, NXT)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $131.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $188.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $366.00 to $430.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $67.00 to $59.00.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $8.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $108.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.