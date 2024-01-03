Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 3rd (CAG, ENLT, ENPH, FORA, FSLR, HASI, MAXN, MCO, NOVA, NXT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

had its target price increased by Mizuho from $131.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $188.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $366.00 to $430.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $67.00 to $59.00.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $8.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $108.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

