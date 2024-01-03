Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.44 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $123.44 million and approximately $600,602.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,200.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00151786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.64 or 0.00547771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00355941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00197210 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,468,834 coins and its circulating supply is 72,469,263 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

