Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of FLRAF remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Essentra has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.25) to GBX 265 ($3.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

