Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.13 or 0.00046990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $384.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00153146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00547976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00366478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00202301 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,856,482 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

