Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $186.87. 29,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,222. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $192.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

