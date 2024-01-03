Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.49.

Get Euronav alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronav

Euronav Stock Up 0.2 %

Euronav stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Euronav has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Euronav by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.