Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,204 shares of company stock worth $917,848. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 156,911 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 1,089,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,940. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

