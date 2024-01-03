Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of EXNRF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 11,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,499. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.66. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. ( OTCMKTS:EXNRF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

