Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,057.50

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,057.50 and last traded at $1,057.50, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,050.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $966.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $29.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.05 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 34.27%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $8.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.30.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.