Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 123,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,028. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $525.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

