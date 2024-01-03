Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 35,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $819.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

