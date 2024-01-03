Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 169,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 121,230 shares.The stock last traded at $53.18 and had previously closed at $53.61.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

