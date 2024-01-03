First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 566,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,591. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Boston Partners raised its position in First American Financial by 107.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.