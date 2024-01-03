First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

