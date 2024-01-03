First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at First BanCorp.
In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
