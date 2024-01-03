First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 1,332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.3 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $11.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

