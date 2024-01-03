First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $774.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,283 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 15.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.85% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $774,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,283.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 351,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,071,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

