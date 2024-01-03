First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 638,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,154. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 412,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 57.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.