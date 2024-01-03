First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,334,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 1,533,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of FFMGF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 537,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
