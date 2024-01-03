First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,334,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 1,533,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of FFMGF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 537,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.