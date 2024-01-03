First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 6,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. 1,953,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,088. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

