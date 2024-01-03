First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 2.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,390,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 709,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,039. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.