Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,884 shares of the company's stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC's holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

