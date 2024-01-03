Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.01

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.01 and last traded at $131.75, with a volume of 3663555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $155,749,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

