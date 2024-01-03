FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. 1,815,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,119. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

