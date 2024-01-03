Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.61 and last traded at $125.61. Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.00.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $4.7833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $3.35.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.