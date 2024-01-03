FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.25. 30,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 47,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

FRMO Stock Up 9.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

