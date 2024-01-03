G999 Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,086.35 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001529 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

