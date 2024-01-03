GateToken Hits Market Capitalization of $500.16 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $500.16 million and $2.03 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00011709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.07 or 1.00046497 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010837 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00201717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003640 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,312 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,069.73630996 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.13194966 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,378,579.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

