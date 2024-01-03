Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCO. B. Riley began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 148.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 16.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,555. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.94 million, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

