Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCO. B. Riley began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,555. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.94 million, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
