GensoKishi Metaverse 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.31 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $1.31 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,783,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

