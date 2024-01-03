Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Glencore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLNCY

Glencore Trading Down 1.7 %

About Glencore

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 463,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,629. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.