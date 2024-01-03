Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.
