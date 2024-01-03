Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Up 1.2%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 3,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

