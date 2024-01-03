Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of GGG traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 424,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,508. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $116,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

