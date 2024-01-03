Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €24.85 ($27.31) and last traded at €25.05 ($27.53). 24,938 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.15 ($27.64).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €22.86 and its 200 day moving average is €23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

