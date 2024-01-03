Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GFF traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. 454,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Griffon has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 196,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

