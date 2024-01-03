Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $1.91 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,200.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00151786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.64 or 0.00547771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00355941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00197210 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

