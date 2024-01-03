Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $223,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,165.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000. Insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

