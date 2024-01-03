Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of AVAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

