Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 212,588 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 984,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,463. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

