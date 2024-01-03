GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUD Price Performance

Shares of GUDHF remained flat at C$6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GUD has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.14.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

