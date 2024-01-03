Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 57,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,540. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

